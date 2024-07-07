Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $690.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $640.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $297.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

