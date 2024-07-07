Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,695 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up 1.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

JSMD stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. 6,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,704. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $346.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

