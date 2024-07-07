Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,800,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 435,722 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after acquiring an additional 404,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CAH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,749. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

