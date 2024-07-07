Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,665. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

