Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,052,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 722,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,846 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $167.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.