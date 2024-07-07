Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $25.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 431,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

