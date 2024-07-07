Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 219,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 99,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,525. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

