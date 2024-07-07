Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.88. 1,274,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $218.44 and a one year high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

