Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,074.48. 771,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,943. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,082.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $980.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $918.81. The company has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.