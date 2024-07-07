Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.9 %

APO stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.77 and a 12-month high of $120.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

