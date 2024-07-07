Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.75. 907,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

