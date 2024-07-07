Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LSCC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. 1,391,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,879. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.