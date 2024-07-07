Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ELV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.31. The company had a trading volume of 785,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,580. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.08 and its 200 day moving average is $510.57.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.