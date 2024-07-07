Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,218,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.01 and a 200 day moving average of $283.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,118 shares of company stock valued at $68,528,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

