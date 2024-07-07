Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 815,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,372,000 after buying an additional 82,909 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

