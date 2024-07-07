Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,926 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,986,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.70. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

