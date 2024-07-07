Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 386 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.15. 4,813,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,168. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

