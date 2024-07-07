Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $733,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 5,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.76. 617,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

