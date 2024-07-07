Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,569,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,953,763,000 after purchasing an additional 381,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.55. 1,601,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.30 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

