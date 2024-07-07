Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,414 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,980,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 172,079 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AT&T by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,940,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 473,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 31,572.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 30,727,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

