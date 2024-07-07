Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. 5,047,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,195. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.