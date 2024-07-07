Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 198,712 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 612,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

