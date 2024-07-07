Round Dollar Trading Down 0% This Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

