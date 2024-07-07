Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.11.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ATZ opened at C$39.14 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.78.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.