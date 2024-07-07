Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ibstock

Ibstock Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ibstock

IBST stock opened at GBX 179.20 ($2.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £703.07 million, a PE ratio of 3,584.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.28).

In other news, insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £46,633.08 ($58,984.42). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ibstock

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.