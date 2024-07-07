RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.71.

RXST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

RXST stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. RxSight has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RxSight by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

