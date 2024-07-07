Saga (SAGA) Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Saga (SAGA) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Saga has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001781 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $100.04 million and approximately $26.32 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,018,124,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,615,468 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,017,950,604 with 96,551,970 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.91205843 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $35,591,786.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.