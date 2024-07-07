Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 484,152 shares of company stock worth $131,779,561. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.19. 6,562,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,139. The firm has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

