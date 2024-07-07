SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0190

SALT (SALT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $2,529.10 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02130481 USD and is up 33.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,432.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

