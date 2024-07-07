Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys 623 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.1% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLM stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $536.74. The company had a trading volume of 430,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

