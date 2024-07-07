Schear Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.14. 1,254,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,354. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

