Schear Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $178,361,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,333,000 after buying an additional 151,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.87. The stock had a trading volume of 859,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $391.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

