Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 379,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 216,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

