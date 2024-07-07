Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,846 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.02. 3,295,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

