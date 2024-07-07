Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $510.10.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

