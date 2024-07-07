Shell’s (SHEL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.27) price objective on the stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.06) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,212.57 ($40.63).

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,862 ($36.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,331.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,811.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,657.87. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,251 ($28.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,961 ($37.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,069.77%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

