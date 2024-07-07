Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives $25.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SVCO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $18.50 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

