Silynxcom Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 10th (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX)

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Silynxcom Stock Performance
Shares of Silynxcom stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Silynxcom has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
Silynxcom Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silynxcom
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Silynxcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silynxcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.