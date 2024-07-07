Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 19,195 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 158.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 5,758,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,444. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

