Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.86. 2,413,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,448. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

