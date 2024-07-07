Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,351,000 after acquiring an additional 83,588 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,075,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,126,000 after acquiring an additional 358,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,244. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

