Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 2,325 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,787.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

SBLK traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $259.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.