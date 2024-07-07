Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 318 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. 6,153,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

