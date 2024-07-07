Sippican Capital Advisors Takes $218,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,957,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after buying an additional 391,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,829. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.