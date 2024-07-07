SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SM. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

