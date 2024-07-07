Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:PFEB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 120,813 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $771.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.