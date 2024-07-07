Smog One Day Trading Volume Hits $138,138.55 (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Smog token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a total market cap of $20.40 million and $138,138.55 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smog has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smog alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smog Token Profile

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02761625 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $144,925.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smog and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.