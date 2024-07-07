Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $11.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snap One by 18.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap One by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap One by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 188,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPO stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.48. Snap One has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $12.06.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $246.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

