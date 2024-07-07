Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $11.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.05.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Report on SNPO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One
Snap One Price Performance
SNPO stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.48. Snap One has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $12.06.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $246.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap One
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.