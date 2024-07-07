SOLVE (SOLVE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.29 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $35,427.02 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001398 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

