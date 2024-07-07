Songbird Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $129.76 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Songbird has a total market cap of $129.76 million and $691,115.06 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,876,278,146 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

